Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on a Major Anime Change in Season 3

Without a doubt, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is one of the biggest anime of the year, even though it’s only the Winter 2026 season. The anime returned in January this year, after an exciting Shibuya Incident Arc, which wrapped up in December 2023. While the anime has yet to fully adapt the story, the manga reached its conclusion in September 2024. Last year, in September, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which follows new characters several decades after the Culling Game. In every chapter of a manga being serialized, the author adds a special note for fans, which is always shared by Viz Media in its Mangaka Musings section for global fans. As the author of Modulo, Gege often shares his thoughts in the magazine.

After last week’s WSJ issue, which included Chapter 20 of the manga, Gege praised the change in the anime’s art style. He shared, “The feel of the art has changed with the Culling Game anime! It feels like a painting and is so good!” The third season of the anime is being praised for its unique approach to the story, with fluid animation and striking visuals. Naturally, Akutami also shares the same opinion as fans who are enjoying the latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen. Although Episode 4 of the anime faced major backlash in Japan, it still has high ratings across the globe.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Sets Up The Final Story Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The series focuses on the aftermath of the incident, which has completely changed the Jujutsu world as we know it. After Satoru Gojo got sealed and the sorcerers were forced into the fight, Tokyo saw many casualties, but the fight is far from over. Kenjaku, the one behind the Shibuya Incident, is also orchestrating a battle royale called the Culling Game to pit sorcerers against each other. The third season of the anime begins with Itadori’s Extermination Arc, where Yuta Okkotsu kills Yuji Itadori momentarily and brings him back to life using the Reverse Cursed Technique.

Although it was a risky move, he helped Yuji evade the eyes of the top brass. The season then follows Maki’s ultimate revenge against the Zenin Clan after the death of her twin sister. The anime is finally setting up the battle royale fans have been waiting for. It’s going to be more intense than ever, and fans will also be introduced to several new characters. Kenjaku has managed to force approximately 1,000 sorcerers into the deathly game, many of whom are newly awakened or incarnations of ancient sorcerers.

Gojo’s students not only have to evade the enemies but also free him from the Prison Realm. The Culling Game Arc is set to be adapted into two parts, although no information on the second part has been released as of yet. Additionally, the arc will feature many plot twists, setting up the final Shinjuku Showdown Arc, the ultimate battle against Kenjaku and Sukuna.

