‘Fortnite’ Is Keeping the Glider Re-Deploy Feature Based on “Positive Results”

Epic Games announced that it plans on keeping Fortnite’s glider re-deploy mechanic that it’s been testing based on the “positive results” seen during the experiment.

Fortnite’s new glider feature that Epic Games revealed just over a week ago would allow players to re-deploy their gliders when falling from at least three stories up in the air. It’s a mechanic first seen in the Soaring 50’s game mode that let players re-deploy their gliders from different heights, and Epic Games said it wanted to test the feature as an addition to all game modes. The mechanic gives players a way out of situations such as high-up build fights without needing another tool to save them, and following the test period, Epic Games said the feature is here to stay.

“We’ve finished our first week of Glider Re-deploy being available in all modes,” Epic Games said. “During this time we’ve been collecting internal data and monitoring constructive feedback from all of you. We understand that not all players agree with this change, but we would like to continue with this functionality in the game based on the positive results we’ve been seeing.”

Epic Games added that “as this feature remains available,” updates will continue to improve it. Glider audio will be prioritized over weapon audio when within certain ranges, that change starting in the v6.21 update with “additional changes” planned for releases beyond that.

The post referenced positive feedback that’s been received, but some players discussing the change online suggested that meaningful feedback might’ve been hard to obtain with the ongoing Fortnitemares event live now. Cube Monsters were added to the game’s map during the event, the monsters being zombie-like creatures that attacked players and added a PvE element to the battle royale mode. With two different variables both at play during the same time, it seems that Epic Games will continue to test the glider re-deploy feature and make improvements accordingly after the Fortnitemares event ends.

Responding to some of the concerns raised on Reddit, Fortnite community coordinator Sean “MrPopoTFS” Hamilton said that all feedback was welcome so long as it’s constructive.

“Both positive and negative feedback is valuable, as long as it’s constructive,” the community coordinator said. “Let us know how you feel, why you feel that way, and start discussions with your fellow players. We look forward to hearing what you have to say and will be closely monitoring this feedback. Thanks a bunch!”