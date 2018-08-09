Fortnite Grenade Glitch Has Challengers Frustrated

Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 challenges are now live and though many are taking to their favourite landing zones to climb up those tier ranks and earn that XP, others are reporting a pretty hefty bug that prohibits the players from using the grenades during a specific quest.

Players have begun to flood the Reddit boards to report that the grenades being used aren’t showing any damage towards the “Deal Damage With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade” challenge. Even the game’s official forums are reporting a similar issue, as well as with the Clinger as well. Since the challenge requires those items to be used, that leaves just the Stink Bomb (assuming those are working properly) to complete this particular part. Following the shopping carts being disabled during last week’s challenges, it’s understandable why many would be upset.

Epic Games has yet to make an announcement as to whether or not they are aware of the issue at this time.

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 5 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Search Chests in Junk Junction – 0/7

Use Portal Rifts – 0/3

Eliminate Opponents in a Single Match – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal Damage to Players With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade – 0/300

Hit a Golf Ball From Tee to Green on Different Holes – 0/5

Follow the Treasure Map Found in Snobby Shores – 0/1

Eliminate Opponents in Shifty Shafts – 0/3

This week’s challenges give players a reason to take on those Portal Rifts, and it’s actually pretty easy to knock out a few of these in one swing. Drop into Shifty Shafts, toss a stink bomb, and go ham on other players to knock out at least three of the unique quests in one go. Chests in Junk Junction are literally everywhere, so that one is pretty easy too.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices!