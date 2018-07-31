Fortnite’s Guided Missiles Are Broken and Players Want Them Gone

The Guided Missiles have only just made their return to the world of Fortnite, thought it was triumphant than what Epic Games was probably hoping for. Having only been live for a few hours, players are already demanding that the studio vaults this item once more. The latest issue? They’re broken so much so that they are even becoming invisible!

The first report of the suddenly invisible Guided Missiles comes from a video clip found over on Reddit:

Immediately commenters took to the forum to express their own issues with the Guided Missiles. It’s a shame given that Epic Games nerfed them to be exactly what fan feedback had requested, but unfortunately – they just aren’t working out the way they originally intended.

So far the studio hasn’t responded to the claims, though they are notorious for being on top of complaints and quick to act. Our guess is that they will be pulled from the game any time now for reworks, though when they will be coming back – of if they’d be pulled at all – remains to be seen.

As far as fan reactions to the Guided Missiles’ return to the game, that decision was not met quite as happily as they had hoped:

They really brought back Guided Missiles 🤔, end game better not be as wack as it was before — Aymen (@BillyDhaKid) July 31, 2018

Wait , hold up. Did I just read that guided missiles are coming back? pic.twitter.com/FB4V1resEa — Rose 🌹 (@RoseGoldTTV) July 31, 2018

REMOVE GUIDED MISSILES FROM THE GAME REMOVE GUIDED MISSILES FROM THE GAME REMOVE GUIDED MISSILES FROM THE GAME REMOVE GUIDED MISSILES FROM THE GAME REMOVE GUIDED MISSILES FROM THE GAME REMOVE GUIDED MISSILES FROM THE GAME REMOVE GUIDED MISSILES FROM THE GAME REMOVE GUIDED MISSILE — ♢ (@toastioss) July 31, 2018

@FortniteGame why why why why did you add the guided missiles back people are just going to sit in one by ones and fire them not doing any work,but then you nerf shotguns like that doesn’t make any sense — clout_Instinct (@CloutInstinct) July 31, 2018

Though a big push back was because the original item was massively overpowered, the team did pull back the stats quite a bit to make it more tactical and less so of a crutch. Still, if they aren’t working properly, there’s an issue. Hopefully this can be resolved quickly so players can go back to enjoying the game.

As per the most recent patch notes, here are the changes that were recently implemented to the Guided Missiles:

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

Fuse duration reduced from 18 to 15 seconds.

Movement Speed decreased from 1100 to 1000.

Reload time increased to 2.4/2.2.

Reduced player damage from 105/110 down to 74/77 damage.

Reduced structure damage down from 1100 to 400.

Explosions now damage structures with no regard for Line of Sight.

Guided Missile can also be controlled via keyboard using the default movement inputs.

To check out what else is new, you can see the full patch notes right here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS devices. It will also be coming to Android as well, though no specific release date has been confirmed at this time.