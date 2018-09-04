Fortnite: High Stakes LTM Reveals New Grappling Gun

A lot of changes are coming with Fortnite‘s new High Stakes limited time mode, including the possible return of Dusty Depot and an awesome new heist-like game mode. But the insanely popular Battle Royale game is also introducing a brand new weapon that will help you get around the map a lot easier.

We use the term “weapon” loosely here, because it’s not something you’ll use to up your kill count. Instead, the newly revealed grappling gun will help players traverse the map and get to hard-to-reach places without having to build ramps or use a Launch Pad.

The Grappler will be a part of your weapon and item inventory. It’s a purple rarity and comes with 15 uses before it goes kaput, so you’ll have to make do with what you have.

It remains to be seen if the new weapon will become a fixture for moving around in Fortnite, or if it will get vaulted like the Jet Pack and the Guided Missile Launcher. But for the time being, you’ll be able to make like Batman or pretend you’ve snagged Link’s Hook Shot for the time being.

The Grappler will launch alongside the High Stakes challenges and the new Getaway mode, likely to come very soon.

In the new Getaway mode, teams will have to locate one of four different safes across the map, loaded into supply drops. The safes are all carrying large llama jewels (because, y’know, Fortnite), and they will need to be loaded onto a getaway van for safety, securing that team a win.

Tonight was certainly a big news night for Fortnite fans, as this is all going to rile up anticipation for the new update. Expect to see tons of fans experiment with its features and try to unlock more secrets when it finally goes live.

Who knows, we might even find out what the hell is going on with the cube by then.

Fortnite will update on Tuesday, hopefully all of these big changes come with it at that time.