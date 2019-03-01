‘Fortnite’ Player Creates Animation to Show How Much the Map Has Changed

With each Fortnite season that comes to pass, new map changes are made creating new areas for players to explore. Whether it be a map encased in ice, or blazed by fire, the changes are interesting to see so when Season 8 rolled around, one player decided to make a nifty animation showing off just how much the map itself has evolved:

The above animation doesn’t just show the changes from season 7 to season 8, but all seasons leading up to the new pirate theme players are enjoying currently. We’ve seen mysterious cubes named Kevin, sudden snow storms, weird portals – Thanos. The game has been a trip so far ever since it made its grand debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The above gif is way more satisfying to watch than it probably should be, but it is interesting to see some of the locations that are no longer there – and how much the overall game climate has changed.

Fortnite season 8 is now live and available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

