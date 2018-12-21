‘Fortnite’: How to Solve the ‘Ring the Doorbell In Different Named Locations’ Challenge

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges went live just yesterday and many players are taking to the battlegrounds to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is “Ring the doorbell in different named locations in a single match” and to make sure you don’t get yourself killed while trying to ding-dong-ditch, we’ve got a small little guide to help you get the show on the road.

For this challenge, you only need to ring two doorbells. Lucky for you, there are plenty of different locations to chose from! We marked where you can find the doorbells on the map below, but we’d recommend dropping to one closest to Lonely Lodge since that’s another challenge on the list.

Simply walk up to interact, and you’re good to go for the next wave of challenges. Need to catch up on what the new week has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Ride a zipline in different matches (5)

Stage 1: Land at Lonely Lodge (1)

Legendary weapon eliminations (2)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (7)

Ring the doorbell in different named locations in a single match (2)

Search between ski lodges (1)

Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns to opponents (200)

This week’s challenges are a little bit easier than last week’s, with a couple of different ways to knock out a few items in one go. Drop down into Lonely lodge and equip a shotgun for two right there, and ziplines can be found all over – so that’s an easy one as well. We’ll be posting more thorough guides for this week’s challenges here soon, so keep it tuned in right here for more help!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Excited to get in on the 14 Days of Fortnite actoin? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!