New York Times Strands Answers for May 2nd

Do you think today’s Strands is pulling a ‘cheep’ trick with it’s theme? No worries, as we at ComicBook solved it and got everything you need to solve May 2nd’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Unlike Wordle and Connections, NYT Strands focuses on a central topic and sends you off. For today’s theme, “What a trill!”, we have a fun little pun that is a bit more on the nose with the main idea than we thought. Therefore, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

The gameplay of The New York Times’ Strands’ tasks players with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like FPS games or vegetables. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of FPS games, potential words would be names of first person shooter games like Call of Duty or Halo.

Today’s NYT Strands theme is “What a trill!”

In regards to today, May 2nd’s puzzle, unlike yesterday, you may need to do some digging to figure out the clue. The theme for today’s Strands is “What a trill!”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously and note any words that seem out of place. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a group of melodious masters of the sky.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Songbirds.

If it hasn’t become clear, today’s puzzle is all about birds, with ‘trill’ being a noise they make. If you want to know all the correct answers for May 2nd’s Strands, they are as follows:

Chickadee

Sparrow

Songbirds

Lark

Warbler

Cardinal

Wren

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.