New York Times Connections Answers for May 2nd

Having a tough time with today’s Connections? We got you covered, as we have all of the correct answers and categories, along with hints and tips, for today, May 2nd’s Connections from The New York Times. If Wordle or Strands aren’t challenging you enough with their themes and wordplay, NYT’s Connections will surely bring it whenever possible. Today’s puzzle, like yesterday is no different, as it has some tough words and categories to think on. Luckily, we at ComicBook have played the puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s difficult Connections.

With The New York Times’ Connections, you’ll get 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Xbox series or types of pets to one-syllable words or cooking oils. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s NYT Connections is just as hard as yesterday’s

For today’s Connections, we had some really tough ones yesterday, so while today’s isn’t as challenging, it isn’t without it’s tough ones. With puzzles like today’s, keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. With May 2nd’s, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Dog, Statue, Goose, Prop, Turtle, Bottle, Wing, Bust, Support, Relief, Break, Link, Post, Rib, Torso, and Brace.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Sculpted to match

Green: We depend on them

Blue: Get that grill going!

Purple: Other examples include rubber and Porter’s

If you want to know the correct categories for today’s Connections, here are the themes:

Yellow: Kinds of Carvings

Green: Pillar

Blue: BBQ Offerings

Purple: _____ Neck

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are May 2nd’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Bust, Relief, Statue, Torso

Green: Brace, Post, Prop, Support

Blue: Dog, Link, Rib, Wing

Purple: Bottle, Break, Goose, Turtle

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.