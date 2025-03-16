Fortnite Item Shop to Bring Back Highly-Requested Skins After 1,000 Days

At long last, the Fortnite Item Shop is set to bring back one of its most popular collaborations that hasn’t been seen in 1,000 days. While the Item Shop in Fortnite always seems to contain skins tied to Marvel, DC, Star Wars, or other major media franchises, some other cosmetics were cycled out of the Shop long ago and have since never returned. Naturally, this has led to Fortnite players requesting in droves that their own favorite crossovers come back to the game at some point in the future so that they can have another chance to buy the cosmetics. Now, it sounds as though those requests have finally resulted in one set of accessories getting a second life.

Coming by way of @Hypex, new information found in the metadata for the latest Fortnite update has indicated that the previous collab with the Dune film franchise will once again be hitting the Item Shop. Originally released in 2021, the Dune Bundle in the Item Shop contained skins for Paul Atreides and Chani in addition to unique pickaxes, gliders, and back bling items tied to the film. Since the middle of 2022, though, this array of Dune gear hasn’t ever returned to the Fortnite Item Shop despite ongoing demands from players. Luckily, after 1,000 days exactly, this should soon be changing.

As for the reason behind these Dune accessories returning to Fortnite at this time, well, it’s not really clear. When Dune: Part Two hit theaters this past year, fans were shocked to see that the Dune skins weren’t naturally added to the Item Shop once again to promote the release of the movie. This led to an outpouring of requests and demands for the Dune collab to come back to Fortnite in the future. Assuming that Epic Games heard these requests, there is a good chance it then began the process of working with WB Pictures and Legendary to secure the rights to sell these skins once again. Now, a little over a year later, this has resulted in the skins becoming available to buy in the Item Shop.

For now, the biggest question surrounding these Dune accessories coming back to Fortnite is when exactly they’ll hit the Item Shop. A release date hasn’t been announced by Epic Games just yet, nor has it even confirmed that these skins will be returning to Fortnite. Given that they leaked as part of Fortnite’s most recent update, however, there’s a high likelihood that they’ll arrive at some point in the next week or two.