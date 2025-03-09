Fortnite Players May Never See These Skins in the Item Shop Again

Ever had a skin you regretted not buying, only to realize it might never return? Fortnite’s Item Shop is a revolving door of cosmetics, but some skins walk in and never come back. Whether it’s due to licensing issues, controversy, or just Epic Games deciding to vault them, these rare outfits have practically become legends.

From celebrity crossovers to exclusive promotions, some skins are now just a distant memory. If you’re holding onto any of these in your Locker, congrats — you own a piece of Fortnite history. If not, well, prepare for some FOMO as we cover the skins that may never see the light of the Item Shop again.

Arcane Jinx

If you missed out on Arcane Jinx, you may never get another chance to grab her. This fan-favorite skin was introduced in Chapter 2, Season 8 as part of a promotional tie-in for Arcane, the League of Legends-inspired animated series.

While Fortnite frequently collaborates with other franchises, Riot Games’ co-founder confirmed that the Jinx skin was a one-time deal for the launch of Arcane. That makes a return highly unlikely. Since her debut on November 5, 2021, she hasn’t been seen in the shop again. While Jinx remains a beloved character in League of Legends, don’t expect to see her making any surprise comebacks in Fortnite anytime soon.

Travis Scott

The Travis Scott skin was a cultural moment in Fortnite history, but its return is uncertain at best. Introduced in Chapter 2, Season 2, this skin was part of the Icon Series and coincided with his in-game Astronomical event. However, despite the popularity of the crossover, the skin hasn’t been available since April 27, 2020 — over 1,700 days ago.

While Epic’s CEO has stated that Travis Scott is “welcome” in Fortnite, licensing deals with celebrities can be complicated. Without an official announcement, the chances of seeing this skin again remain slim. Given its extended absence, it’s safe to say that if you didn’t snag Travis Scott back in 2020, you probably never will.

Purple Skull Trooper

While the Skull Trooper skin regularly cycles back into the Item Shop, the exclusive Purple Skull Trooper variant remains locked away. This ultra-rare style was granted only to players who purchased the original Skull Trooper skin in 2017.

If you weren’t part of Fortnite’s early days, there’s no way to get your hands on this unique version. Unlike most skins that eventually rotate back, this one remains a special reward for OG players. While new styles of the Skull Trooper may appear in the future, the coveted Purple Skull Trooper is effectively a relic of Fortnite’s past — never to return to the Shop.

Kratos

Fortnite has featured some of gaming’s biggest icons, but Kratos from God of War might be lost to time. Introduced in December 2020, this PlayStation-themed crossover seemed like it could return when God of War Ragnarök launched in 2022 — but it didn’t.

Given that Epic didn’t bring Kratos back to capitalize on the sequel’s hype, it’s unlikely they’ll do so now without another major PlayStation push. The last time Kratos appeared in the shop was March 19, 2021, meaning it has been over 1,400 days since his last sighting. Unless Sony and Epic strike a new deal, the Ghost of Sparta may have vanished for good.

Snake Eyes

G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes was a cool crossover, but his future in Fortnite doesn’t look bright. Released in January 2021, this skin was tied to a Hasbro action figure launch. However, since that figure is no longer in stores, there’s little reason for Epic to bring Snake Eyes back.

His last Shop appearance was August 11, 2021, and with no new G.I. Joe projects on the horizon, the odds of a return seem low. Without another tie-in product or movie to justify his presence, Snake Eyes may remain one of Fortnite’s forgotten warriors.

Mike Lowrey

Mike Lowrey, played by Will Smith in the Bad Boys movies, made a brief Fortnite cameo in August 2021, but his chances of returning are slim. Despite Bad Boys: Ride or Die releasing in 2024, the skin was never reintroduced, making it clear that Epic had no plans to bring him back.

Additionally, Will Smith’s Oscars controversy, which occurred just five months after the skin’s last Shop appearance, may have further complicated licensing discussions. Considering Epic skipped the latest movie tie-in, it’s doubtful that Mike Lowrey will ever return to the Item Shop.

Paul Atreides and Chani

The Dune crossover was a dream come true for sci-fi fans, but those who missed Paul Atreides and Chani are likely out of luck. Introduced in October 2021 alongside the first Dune movie, these skins seemed like prime candidates to return when Dune: Part Two hit theaters in 2024. However, they never resurfaced.

With their last Item Shop appearance in June 2022, it’s clear Epic didn’t see a reason to bring them back for the sequel. Unless another Dune project sparks a new partnership, these skins may be lost to the sands forever.

IKONIK

The IKONIK skin was never available in the Item Shop, but if you missed your chance to claim it, you’re out of luck. This exclusive skin was only available through the Samsung Galaxy S10 promotion and was retired in September 2019 to make way for the Glow outfit.

Since it was tied to a specific phone model, there’s no reason for Samsung or Epic to revive it. Considering we’re now on the Galaxy S25, bringing back a promotion for a much older phone makes little to no sense. If you see someone wearing IKONIK in a match, know that they’ve been rocking this rare skin for years.

Rue

Rue had a short but controversial run in Fortnite. Released in April 2020, this skin featured a red coatdress and an armband that some players associated with an unfortunate Nazi-like design. While the resemblance was never officially acknowledged by Epic, the backlash led to its removal from the Shop.

Rue was last seen in May 2020, and Epic has seemingly chosen to bury it rather than risk further controversy. Given that other Fortnite skins have been quietly retired for less, it’s safe to say that Rue is gone for good.