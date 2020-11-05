New Fortnite Item Shop Has Free Gift for All Players

✖

Epic Games has made a Fortnite item free in today's item shop for all players, no matter the platform. More specifically, Fortnite players on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices can now -- via the current Item Shop -- obtain the Throwback Axe for free, no strings attached. The freebie comes alongside the return of the game's original skins, which are also now available via the Item Shop.

At the moment of publishing, players, on a variety of platforms, are reporting issues redeeming the free gift. That said, while it was a bit slow to react, the official Fortnite Status has confirmed that it's aware of an issue and is working on a fix. And this is all that's divulged, meaning it's unclear what the problem is, when a solution will arrive, or what Epic Games may offer as compensation for the issue.

It's also currently unclear what platforms the issue is plaguing. A bulk of reports seem to be from Xbox players, but because Epic Games doesn't address any specific platform in its acknowledgment of the issue, it may suggest it's impacting players across all platforms.

Fortnite Item Store for 5th November 2020 Use code “helloitsdann” to support me! #ad pic.twitter.com/Qab6TB0I9V — Fortnite Daily Item Shop (@FNBRitemstore) November 5, 2020

The Throwback Axe will be available for free in the next #Fortnite Item Shop rotation. pic.twitter.com/s8WYaUbATE — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) November 4, 2020

We're aware that some players are encountering an error message when trying to redeem the Throwback Axe Pickaxe. We're working to address this issue and will provide an update when it's resolved. pic.twitter.com/hSraSGyOgx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 5, 2020

Of course, we will update this post as Fortnite Status provides updates on the situation. In the past, Epic Games has been quick to resolve issues related to the Item Shop, but there have also been instances where players have been left waiting a while.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well.

For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game -- including all of the latest news, guides, deals, rumors, and leaks -- click here.