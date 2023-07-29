Fortnite Rumored to Get Jujutsu Kaisen Crossover

Fortnite's next anime crossover is supposedly going to be with Jujutsu Kaisen if recent rumors are to be believed. News of the supposed crossover developed quickly on Saturday as Fortnite insiders first teased that a big anime crossover was on the way before one leaker, BarbieharpFN, seemed to have settled the discussion by saying the collab would be with Jujutsu Kaisen. Specific characters and skins that'll be part of the crossover haven't been named yet, but the leaker appears to be gearing up for another announcement, so it shouldn't be long before we know more about the plans.

The very new BarbieharpFN Twitter account went on a tweeting spree this weekend about various insights into upcoming Fortnite events and crossovers before those teases culminated in Jujutsu Kaisen being named as the next IP crossover. The image used in BarbieharpFN's tweet about the supposed collab is from the game Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, so that shouldn't be taken as an indication of what skins we'll get in the game.

JUJUTSU KAISEN SERÁ LA NUEVA COLABORACIÓN DE ANIME QUE LLEGARÁ A FORTNITE!



- Seran skins de hombre y mujer.

- Contara con emotes incluidos, picos y mochilas.

- La fecha de salida es desconocida.

- Más tarde publico las imágenes oficiales.



✨Créditos a mi y la “fuente” pic.twitter.com/rl1EqkWX17 — Barbie (@BarbieharpFN) July 29, 2023

According to the leaker, we'll see both male and female skins from Jujutsu Kaisen in Fortnite along with other cosmetic accessories like emotes, back bling, pickaxes, and probably more, but just as the skins are unknown, we don't know what the accessories will look like. Adding more than just skins is pretty common practice when it comes to collabs like this one, however, and releases are sometimes spread out over time similar to how Fortnite spaced out its Dragon Ball content, so it may be awhile before we see the full extent of this crossover. The leaker said they don't have a release date for when all this is supposed to start, but they apparently have "official" assets to be shared soon.

If this leak is correct, it'll be the latest of several anime crossovers Fortnite has gotten. Past ones include the aforementioned Dragon Ball collab with Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan making up the other anime crossovers. Jujutsu Kaisen was previously part of a PUBG Mobile crossover, so it's no stranger to these sorts of things either.