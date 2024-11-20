Fortnite Is Adding Kicks This Week, But They’ll Cost You

My wallet is already crying in agony as Fortnite is gearing up to add its new cosmetic, Kicks, in the coming day. At the start of Fortnite: Season 2 Remix earlier this month, Epic Games shared the first details of its new footwear that would be rolling out in the weeks ahead. Now, Kicks are finally set to go live in Fortnite and Epic has shared what the initial lineup of sneakers will look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Detailed in a new blog, Epic revealed that Kicks will become accessible tomorrow, November 21st, for Fortnite players. This new cosmetic will appear in the Locker and will allow users to add different shoes to a variety of different skins. Upon its release, Kicks will be compatible with 500 different skins in Fortnite. By early 2025, Epic says it will then support 95% of Outfits.

To get the ball rolling with Kicks, Epic has given all players with the Fortnite: Season 2 Remix pass a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” shoes. These sneakers, which will be re-released in real life in February 2025, will be handed out alongside a new “Show ‘Em Off” emote that Fortnite players can snag for free starting on November 21st and lasting until December 1st.

From November 21st through the 26th, the first rotation of Kicks will then arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop. These Kicks will feature a handful of iconic Nike shoes in addition to Epic’s own original designs.

This lineup will include the following:

Nike Cortez Leather OG – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Galaxy’ – 1,000 V-Bucks

– 1,000 V-Bucks Nike Shox R4 ‘Comet Red’ – 1,000 V-Bucks

– 1,000 V-Bucks Chomp Stompers – 600 V-Bucks

From November 22nd until the 26th is when Kicks will likely end up capturing the attention of many sneakerheads. Over this span of time, four pairs of Jordan sneakers based on some of the brand’s most iconic shoes ever will be landing in the Item Shop. This is notably headlined by the Jordan 3 “Black Cement” and Jordan 11 “Bred”, both of which are among the most popular Jordan sneakers in history.

Here’s every Jordan shoe that will be arriving over this span of time in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Palomino’ – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Air Jordan 3 ‘Black Cement-Gray’ – 1,000 V-Bucks

– 1,000 V-Bucks Air Jordan 11 ‘Black/Gym Red’ – 1,000 V-Bucks

– 1,000 V-Bucks Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Manila’ – 1,000 V-Bucks

The smartest thing that Epic seems to be doing with Kicks in its early stages is lining up the addition of these shoes in Fortnite with their releases in the real world. Both the “Black Cement” Jordan 3 and “Bred” Jordan 11 will each be hitting sneaker retailers this month alongside their rollout in Fortnite. This suggests that other Kicks that come to Fortnite over time, especially those from Jordan and Nike, could join the Item Shop in proximity to their arrival within shoe stores.

Speaking as a sneakerhead myself, I’m thrilled by what Epic is doing with Kicks to this point, although the price of these cosmetics is definitely steep. For one pair of Jordan-branded Kicks to be going for about $9 USD is a lot! Still, it’s nice to know that these Kicks won’t be available in limited quantities as their real-life counterparts are. If I can’t cop a pair of new Air Jordans from the SNKRS app, picking them up in Fortnite will be a nice consolation.