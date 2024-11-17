Fortnite Players Are Demanding Return of Jinx and Vi Skins for Arcane Season 2

Fans of Netflix’s hit animated series Arcane have started a movement on social media demanding the return of characters Jinx and Vi to Fortnite. When Arcane’s first season aired back in 2021, Jinx and Vi both ended up coming to Fortnite as a way of cross-promoting the series. Since early 2022, though, both League of Legends champions have never returned to Fortnite, with each last being seen over 1000 days ago. Now, with Arcane Season 2 now airing on Netflix, those who didn’t buy Jinx and Vi the first time around are hoping that the pair will return in short order.

In recent days, many across X and other social media sites have began a campaign that’s being dubbed #BringBackArcaneToTheItemShop. This push from fans is aimed at getting the attention of those at Epic Games and Riot Games of the large number of Fortnite players that would purchase the Jinx and Vi skins if they did return to the Item Shop. To this point, Epic and Riot haven’t said anything in response to this movement, but that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to get the attention of each as often as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So just how likely is it that Jinx and Vi could appear in the Fortnite Item Shop soon? Well, it’s hard to say. As we’ve seen in the past, just because something new is happening in relation to a given franchise doesn’t mean that it will then be reflected in Fortnite. This was perhaps most prominently seen in 2024 when Dune: Part 2 released in theaters. At the time, many thought that Epic Games could bring back the Dune skins to Fortnite, but this never ended up happening.

To make matters worse for those who want to see Arcane back in the Item Shop, prominent Fortnite leakers to this point haven’t seen anything in the game’s metadata that would indicate a return of Jinx and Vi. As such, it seems like Riot and Epic might not have struck a deal to have the Jinx and Vi skins come back while Arcane Season 2 is airing. While this movement from fans could always change the minds of those in charge, it doesn’t seem like that’s set to happen just yet.