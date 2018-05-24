Fortnite Leak Reveals Game-Changing Backpacks

Jetpacks have finally arrived in the world of Fortnite, but appears that’s only the beginning for the hit Epic Games title. A recent datamine found a new ‘Backpack’ item type and even more interesting is the labels attached to them, hinting at these new items being potential game changers.

Some of the below folders provide a little insight into what we can expect, but seeing backpacks such as the BoostJumpPack, the MedicPack, MissileBattery, and more – the latest findings hidden within the game’s findings are definitely something worth noting for players interested in something new:

As per the Twitter account @FNBRLeaks, here’s what we know so far:

Intel Pack

* LEAK * The new Intel Pack is very similar to the “Eye Of The Storm Tracker”, BUT it includes the nearby loot and enemies (pictures below) No release date on this but we may see this soon after Epic accidentally released the “Eye Of The Storm Tracker” pic.twitter.com/H8fvdBbEnS — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) May 23, 2018

“Find the Eye of the Storm, and then reveal nearby loot and enemies”

Medic Pack

* LEAK * in similarity to my last tweet, there also is a new Medic Pack will also be coming to the game pretty soon, no estimated release date. Although the description isn’t that good we can conclude that it will include a-lot of healing. pic.twitter.com/WHk4jGMAyM — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) May 23, 2018

“Carry your allies to victory with this advanced life saving equipment!”

And the file appears to be able to drop down for the CaninePack, but no additional information has been provided at this time. It’s important to note that even though this source is highly credible and the information is found within the game itself, until Epic games actually gives the greenlight via a new announcement – take everything seen with a grain of salt. Though all previous datamined findings have come to pass, that doesn’t equal an official confirmation.

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget that the week 4 challenges are now live! From braving the center of not one but THREE storm circles, to finding that hidden space between an ice cream truck, this week’s challenges offer yet another reason to get back in the game and fight for that Victory Royale! You can check out our how-to guides, and what this week’s challenges even are, right here!