Fortnite Leak Reveals First Look at Final Armored Batman Skin

We're gearing up for the final act of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, the six-issue DC Comics miniseries set in Epic Games' popular Battle Royale. The game has introduced a number of new DC Comics-themed cosmetic elements into the world of Fortnite — and a new leak provides the best look yet at a major one. A recent graphic, which was seemingly hosted on Walmart's website, showcases part of the final Armored Batman skin, which will be available at no extra charge for fans who redeem the six codes across Zero Point's issues. This proves that the costume will differ significantly from the "Batman Zero" costume that is currently available, with a lot of extra details and tactical elements added in.

Armored Batman's Final Design appeared on Walmart accidentally a few hours ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/wWiU3rjZmV — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 6, 2021

"Batman's costume is a sudden change," Zero Point artist Reilly Brown previously said of the Batman Zero suit. "His doesn't evolve, so much as it just suddenly changes between issue one and two, to kind of show how much time he's been in the loop and what he's been up to, and that he been there for a long time to cobble together."

This is just the latest cosmetic item introduced into Fortnite from the Zero Point crossover, with skins, gliders, and pickaxes tied to Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Deathstroke. Along the way, the events of the series have dropped some major bombshells onto the world of the game itself.

"I believe that yeah, once the answers are revealed, that's out there," Zero Point writer Christos Gage revealed to reporters during a press event last month. "And I suspect that — I honestly have no idea, but I'm guessing that there will be. Gamers probably saw the recent cinematic between Agent Jones and The Foundation. There may be more like that, references to some of the secrets that Batman and his allies and enemies uncover. But I don't think it's gonna be a direct recap. I think that people who want to know the details or the answers should really pick up the book, because it'll all be in there. As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that's just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it'll be referenced going further. That's what I thought was so cool about this, is that it's not just for fun. It's not just like, 'Let's throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,' which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we're actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works."