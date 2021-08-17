Fortnite Leak Teases Will Smith Skin

✖

The latest season of Fortnite definitely hasn't been pulling any punches, mashing up characters and franchises that fans might not have expected to see in the Epic Games battle royale. If Ariana Grande, Rick & Morty, and characters from DC Comics and Street Fighter, weren't enough, a new leak teases one of the most surprising additions to the game yet. A new leak from Twitter user @HYPEX reveals that a Will Smith skin will apparently be entering Fortnite. The skin, which you can check out below, appears to be inspired by Smith's costume as Mike Lowrey in the Bad Boys film franchise.

It is unclear at this point if and when the Will Smith skin will be entering the game, and what other additional cosmetics could be included in the same pack. And even then, fans of the actor will surely want to see some of his other characters in the game, whether that be Men in Black's Agent J (especially given Fortnite's current alien-themed season), Suicide Squad's Deadshot, or Independence Day's Captain Hiller.

The Bad Boys-themed Fortnite skin comes after the release of Bad Boys For Life in early 2020, which aimed to bring a meaningful update to the buddy cop series of movies. With a fourth film already in the works, it definitely seems to have paid off.

“What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, is not try to just do the old movies again,” Smith said of 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II in an interview last year. “You had to take into consideration the time, had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because I didn’t want to make it just as a cash grab. You know, ‘Hey, everybody loves sequels, let’s just do a sequel.’”

“I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels," Smith continued. "You know, I wasn’t happy with the Men in Black sequel. I’m going to keep it real: sometimes I say ‘y’all are gonna love it,’ and y’all not gonna love it,” he said with a laugh. “You know, ’cause sometimes I’ve seen it, and I know y’all not gonna love it, but it’s an expensive movie. But this time… it is so good.”

Fortnite is available for free via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.