Ariana Grande Fortnite Concert Secret Moment Discovered

The Ariana Grande concert went down in Fortnite today, and judging by the reactions over on Twitter, players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices are pleased with the first huge concert since Travis Scott lit up the battle royale game last year. That said, while almost everyone has been talking about Ariana, others have noticed a hidden, secret moment that could have big ramifications for the free-to-play game.

During the event, The Cube made an appearance, but it didn't just make a new and random appearance, it made an appearance on the current map. As you may know, The Cube was gone before the current map came around with the launch of Chapter 2. In other words, this appears to be a tease, and not a very surprising one if you pay attention to the game's datamining leaks, which have been pointing towards The Cube's return for months.

THE CUBE WAS SPOTTED ON THE NEW MAP!! pic.twitter.com/3wFIrlkYHD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

The Cube was shown in the Fortnite Live event! 😱 The cube was in a NEW location (never seen before) making it 99% likely it'll be RETURNING next season! 👍 pic.twitter.com/rmVA4reNr3 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) August 6, 2021

For those that don't know: The Cube, also known as Kevin, is a mysterious object that first reared its head back in 2018, in Paradise Palms, during Season 5. It's unclear how it's going to return and how this will impact the ongoing narrative, but it's increasingly obvious it's coming back and doing so in a big way.

