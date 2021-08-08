Street Fighter's Cammy and Guile Are in Fortnite Now

✖

In case you somehow missed it, it was revealed last week that Street Fighter characters Guile and Cammy would both be joining Epic Games' Fortnite as new skins very soon, and well, "very soon" is here now. Both Cammy and Guile have been added to Fortnite as of this weekend, and both are available within the popular free-to-play title's in-game shop for a limited time alongside specific cosmetics for each.

In addition to being able to be purchased individually, the outfits for both Cammy and Guile can be purchased as bundles with cosmetics for each. Cammy's bundle includes a Tactical variant outfit, Borealis Backer Back Bling, and a Victory Pose Emote. Guile's bundle includes a Glistening variant outfit, K.O. Back Bling, and a Victory Pose Emote. Purchasing both bundles comes with a Round 2 Loading Screen, but if you want a Pickaxe and Glider, the Guile Knuckle Buster Pickaxe, Cammy Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe, and V-Trigger Vector Glider are part of an extraneous bundle.

You can check out what Cammy looks like within Fortnite in action below:

No need for talk. Let's do this! Legendary @Streetfighter challengers Guile and Cammy have made their way to the Island. Grab the Guile and Cammy Outfits in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/QnXNcxVhGv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 8, 2021

Speaking of Street Fighter, Capcom recently announced a brand-new character would be the next and final DLC fighter for Street Fighter V. Luke, as he is called, will apparently play some kind of instrumental role in the franchise going forward. While his designed was met with mixed reactions, his moves broadly look pretty wild.

As noted above, Fortnite skins for Street Fighter's Cammy and Guile are now available within the in-game shop. As for Fortnite itself, as of writing, the Rift Tour in-game concert featuring Ariana Grande is being featured this weekend. The popular free-to-play video game is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the new Fortnite skins for Street Fighter's Cammy and Guile? Are you interested in picking either of them up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!