Fortnite Leak Reveals New Weapon That Looks Absurdly OP

A new Fortnite leak has revealed a weapon that looks like it could prove overpowered in the game. Shared on Reddit by user grievousboot688, the new weapon appears to have some kind of airstrike feature, which would cause a lot of chaos on the map, judging from the video! The unreleased weapon is a "TinStack," and it's impossible to say whether or not it will actually be released in the game. The video originated from someone named "ximton," and some Reddit users speculated that ximton could be someone that works at Epic Games testing the new weapon on a private server.

The video can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

It would be really interesting to see how the TinStack might work in the game. Reception to the weapon seems to be pretty strong from posters on Reddit and Twitter, but many also seemed to dread the idea of going up against it.

Readers worried about how they might deal with the weapon's potentially overpowered nature should keep in mind that it won't necessarily make it into Fortnite. Leaks such as this one can sometimes spoil the existence of a weapon or skin prior to an official announcement. However, leaks have also showcased content that was cut from the game, for one reason or another. Until Epic Games makes any kind of official announcement about the TinStack, fans will just have to wait and see what happens!

At the moment, Fortnite is currently in the midst of Chapter 2 Season 5, which is centered around the greatest hunters of the multiverse. Agent Jonesy has recruited a number of deadly characters fitting that theme, including Din Djarin, T-800, Master Chief, Snake Eyes, Predator, and more. It remains to be seen what will come to Fortnite next, but Epic Games has been steadily adding new content, so fans shouldn't have much longer to wait to find out!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

