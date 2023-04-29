Fortnite x Lego Leak Reveals Update on New Collab

Fortnite's getting a Lego collaboration in the future, and thanks to a new update gleaned from the game's files, we have a better idea now of what the status of this crossover is and when it might release. Epic Games is apparently now internally testing something related to this collab with those tests indicating that this crossover could be playable at some point during Chapter 4 Season 4. That would put the Lego collab some ways out from where we are now, but the update shared this week at least confirms that things are still in the works.

Twitter user GMatrixGames shared this week via the FNCentralBot Twitter account that the "New unique version dev.junostable has been added to testing servers." If that understandably doesn't mean much to you, fellow Fortnite insider ShiinaBR broke things down a bit further by saying this was a reference to the Lego collab.

The Fortnite X LEGO collaboration continues to progress, as Epic Games is now internally testing a new version called "Dev-JunoStable" (Juno = LEGO)



The expected release date for the collab is Chapter 4 – Season 4, based on the version of the test servers.



(Info: @GMatrixGames) pic.twitter.com/81OZ5NaCuK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 27, 2023

Epic Games said last year that it and The Lego Group had entered a partnership to "shape the future of the metaverse" via new, digital experiences. That was announced in April 2022 with little else said on the matter since then, but we at least know as of this week that those plans are still underway.

"The LEGO Group and Epic Games today announced they are entering a long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse to make it safe and fun for children and families," Epic Games said previously. "The two companies will team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together.

"The family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space."

While the partnership is targeted at families and children, Lego sets are of course not exclusive to those demographics at all, so given the scope of Fortnite's current Creative scene, it reasons that this partnership will have something to offer for all those who are remotely interested in Lego, too.

No release date for this collab has been announced yet despite the speculation about when it might happen.