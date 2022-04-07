LEGO Announces New Partnership With Epic Games

LEGO has today announced that it has established a new partnership with Epic Games, which is the developer behind the mega-popular battle royale game Fortnite. In recent years, LEGO has shown a greater initiative to work with gaming companies to create various products. These collabs have most notably come about between Nintendo and LEGO, which has seen a number of Super Mario toys released as a result. And while it might seem obvious for LEGO and Epic to do something related to Fortnite with this partnership, each company is instead joining up to focus on the metaverse.

Detailed on Epic’s website today, it was revealed that a “long-term partnership” with LEGO has been established with the goal of making “the future of the metaverse to make it safe and fun for children and families.” The metaverse is something that has risen to prominence quite a bit over the past year or so and is touted as the next evolution of the internet. While it remains to be seen if that’s even remotely true, Epic and LEGO are looking to make the space more “family-friendly” as it begins to take shape.

https://twitter.com/EpicNewsroom/status/1512037664324784129

“Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all,” said Niels Christiansen, the CEO of The LEGO Group to accompany this announcement. “Just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future.”

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney added a statement of his own today saying, “The LEGO Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families.”

