Fortnite Adds New Lizzo-Inspired Emote and Song

Fortnite has now added a new "Pump Me Up" emote with music by Lizzo and moves by Jaedan Gomez. The emote can be purchased now for 300 V-Bucks. While players will have to decide for themselves if the emote is worth the purchase, a lot of fans seem happy with the new addition, and are excited to try it with some of the game's skins. Given the sheer number of skins currently available in Fortnite, there are a lot of fun combinations to try, and fans are already sharing videos of characters like Goku using it!

A video of the emote in action can be found in the Tweet from the official Fortnite Twitter account embedded below.

It’s 👏 about 👏 time 👏



Bring out the fab-u-lous with the Pump Me Up Emote with moves by Jaedan Gomez and music by Lizzo. pic.twitter.com/tOzJIFJtI8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 14, 2022

Before the new emote's debut, Epic Games also provided fans with a warning that the new Desdemona skin will be leaving the Shop tonight. The skin debuted just yesterday, so fans have had a pretty short window to snag it compared to most of the game's additions. It's unclear exactly why this one is getting removed so quickly, but hopefully fans interested in the skin had an opportunity to purchase it before it was removed. The Desdemona skin seems like a great way for players to celebrate the Halloween season in-game, but Fortnite should have plenty of other fun designs throughout the month of October.

While Desdemona is leaving the Shop tonight, Fortnite fans still have until October 18th to snag X-23. Laura Kinney's addition to the game has been an exciting one for X-Men fans, though many prefer to refer to her as Wolverine. The character has been a fan favorite since making her debut back in 2004, and is just one of many Marvel skins that have been made available in Fortnite through the years.

