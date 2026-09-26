New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Officially 3rd Highest-Rated Game of 2026

Xbox Game Pass has its first great day-one game since Forza Horizon 6. In other words, its first great day-one game since May. It comes courtesy not of Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, or Activision-Blizzard, but of an indie game. More precisely, an indie game that is currently the third highest-rated game of 2026, thanks to its 91 on Metacritic. How long it will be available via PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we do not know. Most likely it’s 12 months or 24 months, as these are the most common contract lengths, but even then it’s subject to renewal. Whatever the case, it is free to download with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription at launch. And this is the only subscription service it is available with at launch.

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The new Xbox Game Pass day-one game in question is a new dark fairy-tale metroidvania from developer Kyle Thompson and publisher Top Hat Studios called Well Dweller. It is the fourth release from the former, who previously put out Sheepo in 2020, Islets in 2022, and Crypt Custodian in 2024. Each of these previous games was a fan favorite, but failed to cultivate a large audience. Meanwhile, this is the first critical hit of the four, and it looks poised for more commercial success as well. It is also a fan favorite, though. To this end, to pair with its 91 on Metacritic, it has a 96% approval rating on Steam after 818 user reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Xbox Store after 194 user reviews. The latter is especially noteworthy because games often score lower on the Xbox Store compared to other digital storefronts, and this is especially true for Xbox Game Pass games, where the barrier to entry is lowered.

Due to it being a smaller indie game, Well Dweller may end up missing out on most Game of the Year conversations, but there are only two 2026 games higher than it on Metacritic: Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter and Big Walk. Right now, it does seem to be a lock for a Best Indedpent Game nomination. Meanwhile, a popular post on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page has hailed it as the best Metroidvania game of 2026.

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A New Hollow Knight Rival?

Those who decide to check out the new release via Xbox Game Pass will be spared from a $20 purchase and be treated to an adventure that is roughly 8 to 11 hours long. Meanwhile, for those looking for reference points, Hollow Knight is probably the closest, at least among well-known games. And it’s of a similar quality of level, too.

The day-one Xbox Game Pass games have been very disappointing in 2026, partially because the lineup of games this year hasn’t been very good. So, this pickup for Microsoft and subscribers alike was very much needed, especially with the latter growing unsatisfied with the subscription service.