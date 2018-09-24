‘Fortnite’: How to Stop Bouncing on Loot Lake

A Fortnite streamer has shared an easy guide for how players can stop bouncing across Loot Lake and regain some control of their character.

Fortnite streamer and Redditor ImSpeedyGonzales submitted a video to the FortniteCompetitive subreddit (via Fortnite Intel) to show players how they can easily prevent themselves from bouncing on the lake that’s now become purple and repels players back into the air when it’s stepped on. The streamer’s technique is a simple one, and while it does boil down to some form of the “just build” meme that’s become so popular in Fortnite, it’s a strategy that could save players’ lives when they’re trying to cross Loot Lake and start taking fire from others.

The video found below shows that all players need to do if they want to stop bouncing across Loot Lake is use Turbo Build to construct a wall within the lake and then immediately place a floor on top of it. Doing so will give players a solid platform to land on instead of the lake so that they don’t go bouncing back up into the air.

It’s a strategy that might seem obvious, but in the heat of a firefight across Loot Lake, it’s a technique that keep a player from getting eliminated while their opponent keeps bouncing. Once safely on their newly-built floor, players can continue Turbo Building to give themselves a better defensive structure around them and regain their bearings.

Loot Lake is more popular than ever now that it’s been transformed into the rubbery bouncing zone that it now is as well, so the technique is one that players will likely often see others using when they cross the lake. Last week, players noticed that the massive, purple cube that’s been flipping around Fortnite’s map finally made its way to Loot Lake, just as many players had theorized after looking at the game’s files. As the cube that’s affectionately been nicknamed “Kevin” by Fortnite players sank into the lake, its rebounding qualities that it possessed as a cube were transferred to Loot Lake and made the whole surface of the lake adopt the bouncy qualities of the cube itself. Since then, Loot Lake has been a hotspot for players who wanted to see the spectacle that also make it not such a slog to traverse, a journey that’s even easier with ImSpeedyGonzalez’s tip on how to stop bouncing when necessary.

Loot Lake currently still has the same bouncy qualities seen in the video, but it can’t be known for sure whether that’ll still be true once Season 6 starts.