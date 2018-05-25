Fortnite Keeps Rolling In the Cash For April 2018

We reported last month that Fortnite had no trouble clearing $233 million back in March, making it the hottest free-to-play property on the market. Well, if you thought that was going to slow down for April, you’ve got another thing coming.

SuperData has just posted their gaming market numbers for the previous month and Epic Games‘ multiplayer hit has dominated again. But this time, it’s gone up a bit. The company reported that Fortnite has made around $296 million — still an unprecedented number for a game of its type. The revenue comes strictly from V-Bucks purchases, according to the report.

That said, the game still couldn’t be the top hit in the PC market. It stands in fifth place, with League of Legends still having a dominant lead. That said, it did score the number one slot on the console front, followed by Sony’s God of War and EA Sports’ FIFA 18.

Here are the top ten for each category:

PC

League of Legends Dungeon Fighter Online Crossfire Fantasy Westward Journey Online II Fortnite: Battle Royale World of Warcraft Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft World of Tanks PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CONSOLE

Fortnite: Battle Royale God of War FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Far Cry 5 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands NBA 2K18 Battlefield 1

The big question is if Fortnite can be stopped. It doesn’t look like it at this point, as Epic Games has a whole lot of momentum going into E3 2018. This is where it’ll be hosting an all-star celebrity battle royale, as well as an invite-only party where all the cool Fortnite people will be hanging out. Who knows, there also might be a surprise announcement or two — perhaps a port for the Nintendo Switch? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now though, it looks like the party will continue on with other platforms, and more than likely we’ll see an even bigger increase of revenue roll around for May, especially with the recent Thanos/Infinity War crossover event that just wrapped up. We’ll see where the numbers lie in just a few weeks!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

