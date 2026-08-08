Mario Games Are Now Up to $45 off on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Various Mario games are on sale on the Nintendo eShop and elsewhere, which doesn’t happen often. To this end, some of these Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games are up to 75% off, and consequently, as cheap as $10. $10 may not seem that cheap, and 75% off may not seem that noteworthy, but it’s for Mario games. That said, every deal feature is set to expire soon.

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The Mario games featured in the substantial discounts are specifically as follows: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and Super Mario RPG. The 75% discounts, the biggest discounts, are specifically for the two Ubisoft Mario games. Meanwhile, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is 58% off, and Super Mario RPG is 47% off.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

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Mario & Luigi: Brothership is a 2024 release from developer Acquire for the Nintendo Switch as the 6th installment in the Mario & Luigi series, which dates back to 2003. Upon release, the RPG earned a 77 on Metacritic.

$24.99 – Until August 19 (58% off)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

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Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a launch-year Nintendo Switch game — released in 2017 — by Ubisoft Milan. It is a tactical RPG and, as the name suggests, a crossover between Mario and Rabbids. And the unlikely crossover proved fruitful for all parties, as evidenced by its 85 on Metacritic and two nominations at The Game Awards, which included Best Strategy Game, a nomination it won.

$9.99 – Until August 17 (75% off)

Gold Edition – $14.99 – Until August 17 (75% off)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

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Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a 2022 sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle from the same studio. It is the latest game in the series, and is seemingly going to be the last, despite the success of both games. It has the same Metacritic score as its predecessor, the same number of nominations at The Game Awards, and won the same category.

$16.69 – Unknown End of Sale (75% off)

Super Mario RPG

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Lastly, Super Mario RPG is a 2023 remake by ArtePiazza of the classic 1996 SNES game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars from Square. Upon release, the remake earned an 84 on Metacritic, slightly down from the 89 the original posted on Game Rankings.

In particular, it is worth noting this is one of the hottest Nintendo deals right now, despite the fact the game has been cheaper in the past, mostly because sales for it are irregular.

$32.09 – Unknown End of Sale (47% off)

There remains no word of the next mainline Super Mario game for the Nintendo Switch 2, though Nintendo did recently comment on it. To this end, Mario fans have lots of time ahead to burn through other mainline games and spin-off games, in the mantime.