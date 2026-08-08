Pokemon’s Classic Episodes Get Major Boost With New Streaming Home

Pokémon‘s classic episodes are now going to be easier to watch than ever thanks to a boost from a new streaming home. Pokémon is still one of the most popular anime franchises of all time thanks to how many franchise releases there have been over the three decades of its existence thus far. With how many new episodes hit platforms like Netflix, it’s actually been much easier than ever to go back and start Ash Ketchum’s journey from the very beginning. Especially now that the classic episodes are streaming somewhere new.

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Pokémon began its own journey three decades ago with the start of its original anime series in April 1997 and dominated Saturday mornings. Now you can go back and start that journey from the very beginning as Pokémon the Series: The Beginning is now streaming with Disney+ (and Hulu on Disney+), and you can check out the first 27 episodes of the series streaming there at this time. It’s the perfect way to go all the way back to the start of it all.

Pokémon’s Classic Episodes Now Streaming on Disney+

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Pokemon’s Indigo League episodes kicked off Ash’s journey back in 1997, and with it saw Ash making his way through the first eight gym battles across its many episodes. You can find the first 27 of these episodes titled as Pokémon the Series: The Beginning with Disney+, and it’s honestly the best place to start if you wanted to see what all the fuss is about. But the beauty of the Pokémon anime franchise has been the fact that it’s offered a new starting point with the launch of each new generation of the video games across the years as well.

Ash Ketchum was the start of the anime for nearly 30 years, but the Pokémon series officially said goodbye to him three years ago. Ash had officially become the World Champion after working his way through a multi-region tournament and facing off against many new opponents and his toughest foes from the series’ past. It was a series all about celebrating Ash’s long journey in the franchise, and now a new series has been following a new generation of trainers as they are in the midst of their own adventures with their own Pokémon.

What’s Next for Pokémon?

The Pokemon Company / Aardman

Pokémon always has a ton of different projects now in the works at pretty much all times, so there’s something to look forward to on every horizon. There are not only a new generation of the video game franchise in the works such as Pokémon Winds and Waves, but there are also new animated projects in various stages of development as well. This includes a cool new stop motion animated series being developed as a collaboration with Wallace & Gromit studio, Aardman Animations.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, and will be focusing on the Galar region. Following the titular Sirfetch’d and Pichu “as they explore Galar on a delightfully offbeat quest” while highlighting the kooky humor that the studio has been made famous for. It seems like a perfect match for the two franchise heavy hitters, so it’s certainly something to keep an eye out for in the immediate future.