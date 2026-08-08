PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New ‘Open World Last of Us’ Game

The top post on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page right now is a post dedicated to one of August’s free PS Plus games, which became available to subscribers on PS4 and PS5 this week. In fact, it’s being likened to “open-world Last of Us,” which is high praise coming from PlayStation fans, as The Last of Us is held in very high esteem, often cited as one of the best PlayStation series of all time.

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The highlight of August’s free PlayStation Plus games is Big Walk, which is the highest-rated PS5 game of 2026 so far, thanks to its 92 on Metacritic. Equally notable is the fact it is a day-one PS Plus game, the first of 2026, which means it was made available via the subscription service at launch. The AAA game for the month, though, is Dying Light 2, which joins its banned predecessor in the PS Plus library. Dying Light 2, for those who do not know, is an open-world, zombie parkour action RPG from Polish studio Techland, which released the sequel to 2015’s Dying Light in 2022. Upon release, it earned a 76 on Metacritic, which is a decent score, but far from universal acclaim. Like its predecessor, though, this did not stop it from selling many millions of copies. Meanwhile, those who never got around to it are finally correcting this thanks to its inclusion in PS Plus.

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Dead Island x Days Gone x Last of Us

The aforementioned top post on the PS Plus Reddit page right now reveals the user is “loving” the game, which they liken to Dead Island and Days Gone, as well as to “an open-world Last of Us.” The former, Dead Island, is an obvious comparison considering Techland made the first Dead Island game, so that series and Dying Light certainly share not just thematic and gameplay similarities, but core DNA. The post continues noting the stealth system and combat “are brutal and really satisfying,” while the game’s world is both gorgeous and anxiety-inducing at the same time.

Of course, the sole opinion of a single PS Plus subscriber is not that noteworthy, but the post has shot to the top of the Reddit page of the Sony subscription service, with both likes and comments echoing the sentiment.

It is worth noting not everyone agrees, though, especially many hardcore Dying Light fans, who greatly prefer the first game compared to the second game. And in particular, if you like story — which The Last of Us is known for — Dying Light 2 may be a skip. The gameplay and open world are great, but the story is not.

Whatever the case, those who are planning to check out Dying Light 2 now that it is free on PlayStation Plus should expect a game much longer than The Last of Us, at least in totality. While the open-world action RPG can be mainlined in about 25 hours, this playtime doubles if side content is added. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 100 hours with the Techland game.