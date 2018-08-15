Fortnite Mobile for Android Issues Reported With New Update

Epic Games continue to roll out beta invites for their newly added Android version of their Fortnite game, but as is the case with most online betas – there have been a few hiccups on the way.

The latest patch was deployed earlier this morning, but it seems that it wasn’t the smoothest addition for those hoping to get into the game on their mobile devices. According to a recent Fortnite Twitter post on the game’s official channel, “We are investigating an issue with the 5.21 update on Android. We will post an update when we have more information.”

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational,” though Epic insists there are still issues being found with Android:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

We don’t know the specifics of the issues other than a common issue is Android users reporting not being able to log in, being stuck in the lobby, and other game interfering glitches since the latest update went live.

As for the Android beta itself if you haven’t already, you can sign up right here. “We’ll start rolling out access to players as we work on supporting a wider variety of devices in the next few days. Players will be granted access in waves to Fortnite Battle Royale, and will be sent instructions on how to download and play!”

According to the Epic Games blog, here are the devices the Android Beta will be playable on:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices!