‘Fortnite’ Mystery Cube Is Sinking

As Fortnite Season 5 continues to careen into its end, the mysterious cube that players have been following as it maneuvers around the map leaving runes in its wake has now begun its descent into Loot Lake.

As you can see in the video above, the giant cube is now sinking into Loot Lake. What makes this pretty awesome to see for those players that have been closely tracking the cube’s movements is that this falls in line with a fan theory that Loot Lake will soon be flooded by lava thanks to this parallel universe theory.

This mysterious cube has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. Having made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, this cube also protects itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

According to the popular theory floating around,Loot Lake will suddenly become Loot Lava with the new season, driven by the fact that Loot Lake is loosely shaped like a volcano and that exact word has been datamined from the game’s files in the past.

As mentioned in our previous coverage, the change has already begun. Tomato Town has been transformed into a almost cult-like Tomato Temple – which could bring in a more sinister vibe as seen with the Brite Bomber reflection seen here.

Will everything be darker, or will the entire map be thrust into unpredictable chaos? Right now, only time will tell. These are all amazingly sound theories but at the end of the day – they are just that: theories.

Of course Epic Games hasn’t said anything official yet about the latest mystery, they love to watch the world burn as their fans try to figure out the puzzle themselves before the big reveal. Still, since we are only half-way through Season 5, this boasts well for that grand finale if it truly ends up being a huge event!

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the latest development! Consider us invested, Epic Games!

Interested in partaking in the mystery? Fortnite is free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and some Android devices! Happy hunting!