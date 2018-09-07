‘Fortnite’ Nerf Guns Coming Soon

Fortnite is a game that you can’t seem to escape. Whether you’re into the popular online title or not is irrelevant, it’s everywhere. The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. Not only has it invaded the gaming world in true conquering fashion, but it’s invading our Nerf collection as well. Let there be real-life Battle Royale! Er, without the IRL danger. Please and thank you.

One Epic Games employee took to their Twitter account to share the good news: Fortnite Nerf guns are coming! We don’t have an exact release date yet, only that they are slated for next year, but this partnership with Hasbro is doing great things for fans. In addition to the toy collectible line, the newly announced Monopoly game, and a few unannounced projects – Fortnite is bigger than ever and it’s not slowing down anytime soon!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anything you saw earlier was just a concept. This is the real thing. //t.co/BdpntQf7H2 — Wes Phillips (@WesPhillips) September 6, 2018

We don’t even have a mockup at this time for what the Nerf line will look like – but given their love for SMGs, it’ll likely go off of that. If you’re interested in seeing what the actual Monopoly set will look like, you can check out our previous coverage here with your first look!

With Season 5 coming to a close and the first year of launch taking the franchise to billion dollar status, the popular free-to-play Battle Royale game is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, regardless of what the Internet may wish.

Despite Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode only taking 2 months to create, their product offers an incredibly immersive experience that’s sole purpose is to have fun. With silly skins (come on, there was even a datamined skin of a giant tomato head) to even sillier game mechanics like the rideable rockets, the game overall is made up of tiny little pieces that make an enjoyable picture.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.