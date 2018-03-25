Fortnite May Be Getting a New Legendary Weapon Soon

The booming world of Fortnite is constantly receiving new goodies for players to use in-game, especially within the widely beloved Battle Royale mode. Though we’ve gotten a few new items just recently, it looks like a new legendary tactical assault rifle is on the way.

According to the Fortnite Reddit forum, an unnamed source shared the below picture stating that this was the next legendary to hit the game:

With the massively overpowered Heavy Shotgun now live in the game, it’s only a matter of time before a new weapon makes its grand appearance. Nothing else was said in the post other than the picture, seen above, and the tagline “New legendary tactical assault rifle coming soon (same source also talked about the heavy shotgun coming two weeks ago).”

Several commenters disagreed with the original posting on the weapon type, with user ‘dnewk19’ stating:

“I would bet on a scoped 3 OR 4 round burst EDIT: Essentially it would the same damage as a blue burst rifle, except it would have a scope for longer range and more accuracy, thus being a legendary weapon.”

Until the official announcement comes from Epic Games themselves, however, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. For what is confirmed however, we’ve got a new emote, skin, and glider now live in the game! You can see the new gear in action right here!

The new outfit looks slick but we’re suckers for a good glider and the Storm Sigil looks pretty nifty if you ask us. It pairs nicely with the Highland Warrior aesthetic! The Highland Warrior skin is available for 1500 V-Bucks, while the glider is available for 500 V-Bucks.

Obviously the hard work has paid off! Fortnite Battle Royale continues to break streaming records, concurrent player records, and more! We can’t wait to see what else the team at Epic has in store!