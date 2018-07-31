Fortnite’s New Limited Time Mode ‘Fly Explosives’ Rains Justice From Above

Fortnite’s latest patch is now live and brings good news for those Battle Royale players that like the additional challenges that Epic Games‘ Limited Time Mode has to offer. The latest LTM brought into the world of Victory Royale brings the “boom” while also letting players get their jet pack on.

According to Epic Games, “The new Fly Explosives Limited Time Mode is here and it’s a blast for the whole squad. Use Jetpacks to fly above your foes and rain down in this explosives only game mode.” It’s not Overwatch, but you can still get your inner Pharah on with the help of a neat jetpack. The downside, however, is that just as the name suggests, Fly Explosives will only be available for a “limited time” only. Here’s what you need to know as per the most recent patch:

“This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM and the vaulted Limited Time Item Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone else back to the lobby!”

Mode Details

Only Explosive Weapons can be found in this mode.

Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks.

Fly Explosives Jetpacks have increased fuel regen rate & decreased burn rate compared to Default Jetpacks, to keep pilots in the sky a bit longer.

Between-storm wait times have been reduced due to players needing less time to find adequate loot (avg. match length should be lower than 20m).

Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode.

The Fly Explosives Limited Time Mode is also joined by a fan favourite: Playground. This mode let’s players essentially become Bob the Builder while letting their creativity soar in game in relative safety.

Mode Details

The following weapons and items have been added to the Playground LTM only. Jetpack Enabled for the duration of the Fly Explosives LTM. Guided Missile



Bug Fixes

Nameplates will no longer appear for members of the opposite team.

To check out what else is new, you can see the full patch notes right here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS devices. It will also be coming to Android as well, though no specific release date has been confirmed at this time.