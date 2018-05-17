Fortnite New Emote Now Available

Just yesterday, several new emotes coming soon to Fortnite were leaked early before Epic Games had a chance for an official reveal. As is usual when a new Fortnite update drops, players immediately scoured the new game files to uncover any secrets hiding within. Looks like one of those new emotes made their debut fast, because the ‘Star’ item is available now!

Dance like the star you are! 🌟 The new Star Power Emote is available in the shop now. pic.twitter.com/PPf8TCR2ef — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 17, 2018

The “be a star” definitely fits into the movie set them that has been prevalent since Season 4 hit the record-breaking online game. Some of the other emotes that have leaked, but have not yet made their way into the game officially, includes a “Take 14” emote that looks like a director’s cut, as well as one that seems to be carrying on that Thanos fever! You can check all of the datamined footage of what’s to come right here!

In other Fortnite news, the latest patch is now live and brings with it a few new items, optimized gameplay, and tons more! You can see the FULL notes at this link, as well as a brief highlight below. Don’t forget to check out the incredible new outfits we’ve got coming our way, as evident in the most recent datamined items right here.

General Fixes:

Standard gamepad configuration has been renamed from ‘Standard’ to ‘Old School’.

Slightly increased the texture streaming pool on Xbox One to help prevent blurry textures from occurring.

Changed the button mapping for PS4 controllers on Mac to use the Touchpad instead of the Share button to open chat.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would be hidden on the loading screen for Windows + Mac players.

Fixed several causes of rubberbanding when toggling sprint and weapon targeting, which were caused by bugs within those abilities.

Fixed text labels being inconsistent on all controller layout screens.

Fixed the time spent in match text not updating properly for party members.

New Items

Added Epic and Legendary Burst Assault Rifles. Can be found in Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines. Does 32 / 33 damage (Epic / Legendary). Uses Medium Ammo. Uses the same damage fall-off ranges as other Assault Rifles.

Added a new foraged item: Apples Consuming an Apple will grant 5 health (up to 100). Can uncommonly be found around certain trees throughout the map.



And tons more! Don’t miss out, and happy gaming!