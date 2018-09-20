‘Fortnite’ Fan Puts a Colorful Spin on Valkyrie Skin Following the Recent ‘Avatar’ Netlix Reveal

Fortnite is filled with creative skins that inspire the player base to come up with their own unique concept designs in homage to the popular Battle Royale title. Following the recent Avatar live-action announcement coming soon to Netflix, one player in particular drew inspiration from the reveal to create a colorful spin on the Valkyrie skin.

It’s simple, but the concept behind it is what makes this especially cool. In the image below, you can see the recently leaked in different colors, which would be an amazing incentive for Battle Pass owners to grind even more if the Valkyrie could level up to achieve different elemental looks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The artist took to Instagram to reveal the inspiration of the concept regarding the leaked skin, “Recently, I saw a teaser of an upcoming ‘Avatar’ series on Netflix, and I thought of the elements. I came up with this super cool idea with mixing the nature elements with this leaked skin, ‘Valkyrie’.”

Personally, I’m a bit partial to the dark blue just because it takes on a purple hue – which is my favourite colour. The hue of it just works really well with the energy coming from her eyes. That being said, there is definitely love for the ice blue, my hardcore love for Diablo III: Reaper of Souls makes that colour scheme all but impossible to ignore.

Seeing the four elements together in perfect harmony is beyond perfect and really raises the desire for customizable tiers regarding Battle Pass rewards and the stunning skins in-game.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Epic Games implement a color scheme for their high-tiered skins? Perhaps additional challenges in order to unlock specific colors? Sound off with what you’d like to se in the comment section below!

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!