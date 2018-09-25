‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja Suggests Banning Viewers Who Say a Certain Phrase

Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins suggested to his mods in a recent stream that viewers should be banned for saying that the battle royale game is dead.

As is the case with any popular or once-thriving game, Fortnite has its share of commentators who claim that the game is dead or dying despite Epic Games continually putting out new content such as the upcoming Season 6 and keeping players invested. Whether it’s due to a distaste for Fortnite or a preference for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or other battle royale games like Call of Duty’s Blackout, those commenters who say “Fortnite is dead” occasionally find themselves in Ninja’s Twitch chat. The most popular Fortnite player on the streaming platform now says that he’s tired of seeing those messages in his chat and attributed the comments to “little kids spreading toxicity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey mods, from now on, full-blown ban anyone that says that Fortnite is dead,” Ninja said. “I don’t even know what – little kids spreading toxicity because they think it’s the cool thing to do.”

He then suggested that they could put the chat in emote mode for a while to limit what was said in the chat. Viewers met his comments with one or two more “Fortnite is dead” phrases along with some counterpoints saying “Fortnite is great,” but it was mostly just a flurry of emotes.

Ninja went on to say in the full video that the commenters who say those things and apparently aren’t having fun in Fortnite can just quit the game and go watch someone else while saying that he’s still enjoying it. He also refuted the claims that Fortnite was even struggling in the first place by citing reports on the game’s player numbers.

“You want to stop playing Fortnite, man, because you aren’t having fun anymore?” he said. “Good. Go watch someone else, go play another game. Don’t spread that toxicity and your negative opinion in my chat, dude. ‘Cause guess what? I’m enjoying the game. There hasn’t been a single day when I haven’t enjoyed the game.”

“Literally they hit peak record players in August,” he continued. “Morons, man. So frustrating.”

Ninja’s got more than enough Twitch viewers watching him, so it wouldn’t hurt his stream much to ban a few people who say that Fortnite is dead, but it’s unclear if he was completely serious about banning Fortnite‘s naysayers from his stream, or at least restricting the chat feature.

[H/T Dextero]