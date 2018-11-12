Ninja Reports ‘Fortnite’ Player for Stream Sniping and Later Apologizes

Fortnite streamer Ninja reported another player for allegedly stream sniping him before later apologizing for the incident.

During one of Ninja’s Fortnite streams over the weekend, the player was eliminated from a match by someone called IcyFive. The elimination was followed by Ninja’s teammate and fellow streamer DrLupo telling them to keep an eye out for the player to emote, a common reaction to eliminating someone in Fortnite, especially with the one who got eliminated was a well-known player. The player did indeed emote, and Ninja took that as a confirmation that he was being stream sniped and instantly filled out a report for the supposed infraction.

Stream sniping, the crux of Ninja’s issue he took with the player, is the act of watching a streamer play while you’re in a game with them to either follow or predict their movements. It gives stream snipers a competitive edge that other players otherwise wouldn’t have, but there are ways around it through features like stream delays.

Within the clip above that showed the incident taking place, Ninja said he was going out of his way to make sure the player got banned even after filing the report. He then told the player that if they left the game right then, he wouldn’t report them, despite Ninja having already filed the report. Ninja took the player not leaving as IcyFive simply ignoring him, but according to the player, they were never stream sniping in the first place.

@Ninja @DrLupo I will show you that I did not stream snipe. I don’t wanna try and gain “clout” from this. But I will upload it if you really think I stream snipped. I emoted cause there were 6 people watching me and I lasered you. I didn’t stream snipe you. pic.twitter.com/xPGDSpHpIJ — IcyFive/51L (@51LYouTube) November 11, 2018

DrLupo responded to IcyFive regarding the incident and said he didn’t feel like the player was stream sniping during the match. Following that comment, a conversation between Ninja and IcyFive concluded with Ninja saying he guessed he was wrong about the situation and said “I am sorry” while also accusing IcyFive of playing the victim and milking the incident.

Talk about timing when he emot3d when Ben asked. Odds were in my favor but I guess I was wrong! Good thing epic just investigates when I question a player and not ban them immediately — Ninja (@Ninja) November 11, 2018

Epic will never ban people for no reason even if I say anything.. you assuming they do is naive. Stop playing the victim, you aren’t getting banned, I am sorry. Stop milking it. — Ninja (@Ninja) November 11, 2018

IcyFive doesn’t appear to have been banned from Fortnite.