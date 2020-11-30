New Fortnite Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Bundle Revealed

✖

Nintendo has revealed a new Nintendo Switch bundle specifically for Cyber Monday, the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle. It includes special art on the dock and system itself, yellow and blue Joy-Con controllers, Fortnite pre-installed, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a code for the Wildcat Bundle in-game pack. All of that is available for $299.99, and considering that's the standard MSRP for the Switch anyway, it's quite the bundle.

The new bundle, which you can check out below, is set to be available at select retailers today. Notably, while Nintendo itself lists Walmart and GameStop as participating retailers, neither appear to have the bundle in stock or available at MSRP as of writing. It's unclear if it will appear at further retailers throughout the day, but it seems likely.

"When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want – whether it’s in TV or handheld mode," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as part of the bundle's announcement. "For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who’s looking to try the game out for the first time."

Fortnite itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. The upcoming Galactus event is set to take place tomorrow, December 1st, at 4PM ET/1PM PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the new Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle? Are you interested in trying to pick one up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!