Fortnite OG Reportedly Returning as a Permanent Mode

Fortnite OG, the hugely popular original version of Fortnite that briefly returned in late 2023, should soon become a permanent game mode in the battle royale title. Upon its release this past year, Fortnite OG shattered player records for Epic Games. This spike in player counts led to many fans requesting that Fortnite OG become a fixture of the game in perpetuity. And while Epic seemed like it wouldn’t opt to go down this route, that should soon be changing.

Coming from Fortnite insiders @Hypex and @ShiinaBR, Fortnite OG should be returning for good at some point in December 2024. This version of Fortnite OG is said to feature all of the first 10 seasons of Fortnite that will cycle in on a monthly basis. The original loot, weapons, and other gear synonymous with these early versions of Fortnite will also be featured. Additionally, Fortnite OG will be supported with both the standard Battle Royale game mode and Zero Build, which came about later in Fortnite’s life cycle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Epic Games hasn’t confirmed that Fortnite OG will be coming back for good just yet, but the venue in which it will make this announcement has also been detailed. Specifically, Epic is said to be planning this reveal in tandem with The Game Awards 2024, which is set to transpire on December 12th. Epic has made a number of big announcements in the past related to Fortnite at The Game Awards, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see the company choose to do so once again.

In all likelihood, Fortnite OG should be a major boon for the game as this original iteration of Fortnite is one that many longtime players have continued to want to see come back. Still, it remains to be seen if Fortnite OG being a permanent part of the game will provide sustained player numbers for the long haul. Part of the excitement surrounding Fortnite OG in its previous run is that it was only around for a limited period of time. With it set to be an ever-present part of Fortnite moving forward, there’s a chance that its novelty could wear off. Still, this is a net positive for many fans and should lead to quite a bit of excitement in the month ahead.