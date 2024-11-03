Fortnite to Give All Players a Free Skin Soon, Here’s How You Can Get It

Epic Games has announced it will be giving all players a free Fortnite skin soon. As of this weekend, Fortnite Remix has kicked off and has brought with it a ton of new content. Specifically, Fortnite Remix is a revamped version of Fortnite Chapter 2, which is one of the most popular seasons that the game has ever had. When it comes to new skins, though, Fortnite has currently added a couple tied to Snoop Dogg and will later be bringing new cosmetics associated with Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD. Luckily, one of these artists will be getting a special edition skin that won’t cost anything whatsoever to obtain.

In its blog post breaking down everything new in Fortnite Remix, Epic revealed that it will be handing out a free skin at the mini-season’s conclusion. This skin is tied to Juice WRLD, the late hip-hop and rap artist, who will be prominently featured at the final event for Fortnite Remix. Epic has yet to provide too many details about what this Fortnite Remix event will look like, but it will take place on November 20th at 2 PM ET. Any Fortnite players who then log-in on this date will be able to add the free “Slayer Juice WRLD” skin to their locker as a thank you for taking part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To honor Juice’s legacy and love for Fortnite, all players who log in between 1 AM ET on November 30 and 1 AM ET on December 1 will receive the cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit,” Epic said on its official Fortnite website. “Stay tuned for more details on celebrating Juice WRLD and Remix: The Finale, later this month.”

At the time of this writing, the biggest question surrounding this Juice WRLD Fortnite skin is what it will actually look like. In the reveal trailer for Fortnite Remix, Epic showed off the standard Juice WRLD skin that will be added near the end of the season. This skin will be available to purchase in the Item Shop and will differ from the free one that is being handed out. In all likelihood, we should see this cel-shaded “Slayer” version of Juice WRLD once November is near its end.

Following Fortnite Remix, it’s expected that the game will then shift to Chapter 6 Season 1. This next Chapter shift for Fortnite should begin on December 1st, but further details on what it will center around have yet to be given. When we end up learning more about Fortnite Chapter 6, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.