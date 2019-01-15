‘Fortnite’ Adds New One Shot LTM That’s Low Gravity But With High Stakes

A new update is now live and alongside the new ice sphere that appeared out of no where and the new Glider Redeploy item, there’s a new Limited Time Mode for Fortnite players to enjoy. Hope you don’t like gravity, because that’s exactly what you’re getting with this game mode.

“There’s low gravity and every player has 50 health,” boasts the latest blog post from the team over at Epic Games. “Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!”

As far as what the new mode actually has to offer and how it works:

Gravity is set lower than normal.

The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game.

The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Semi-auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode.

Players will spawn with 50 health and can only heal if they find Bandages.

So if you’re looking for a break from the new additions to the Creative mode and wanting to shelf that new scoped revolver for a bit, try your hand at the new low-gravity mode while it’s still available! As the name implies, these LTMs are available for a very limited amount of time, so get in the game if you’re interested!

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.

Thoughts on the latest Limited Time Mode? What do you hope to see in future updates?