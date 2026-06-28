New PC Game Just Released Free for All Steam Users

A brand new PC game just released this week is free for all Steam users, with no strings attached. It is also available to Steam Deck users, but it is unclear how well the free PC game works on the Valve handheld. We do not know because it is a smaller release and new, which means compatibility has not been checked by Valve. As a consequence, its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” The good news is that Steam Deck owners don’t have anything to lose by testing it themselves, other than the time it takes to check.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free Steam game comes from solo developer Rory O’Brien and publisher Buck50 Games, and it is called Lord of the Trough. According to the game’s Steam user reviews, the new free game is decent. To this end, it has a 95% approval rating, with some of the user reviews acknowledging that, despite being free, there are no microtransactions. And this is true. In place of microtransactions, paid DLC is planned, but the base game is free with no microtransactions. How much DLC is planned, we do not know, but there are already four different options available at launch for $1.99 each.

Play video

A Free Party Game

For those just learning about this game, it is described as “a simple party-style” game that can be played with up to five friends or random other players via matchmaking. In it, you compete in various minigames in order to earn girth points. Why? Because your goal is to reach the perfect girth first to impress the gods and win the game. As for the minigames, they include the likes of skateboarding, hang-gliding, boxing, and even RPG-ing. Given the minigame nature of the game, some user reviews have likened it to Mario Party, though obviously, it is much more budget.

“It’s an experience that shows its character and passion from the devs only after a second playthrough,” reads one of these aforementioned user reviews. “I really look forward to seeing what potential this game has in the future.” Another user review adds: “Really fun game and highly creative. Recommended!”

A third Steam user review adds: “Fun party game reminds me of something like Mario Party or Fusion Frenzy from back in the day

If this new free Steam game does not tickle your fancy, the good news is that there are other options, including a game with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. The offer to make this other PC game free on Steam will expire today, though.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.