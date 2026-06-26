Steam Game With “Overwhelmingly Positive” Rating Now Free to Keep

A Steam game with an “overwhelmingly positive” rating is now free to keep if downloaded between now and June 28. For those that do not know, “Overwhelmingly Positive” is the highest rating possible on Steam, and in this case, is a result of the PC game having a 96% positive review rating across the 1,450 user reviews it has accumulated since its release in 2022. Unfortunately, Steam Deck users who want to take advantage of this deal can add it to their library, but they won’t be able to play the free Steam game because it does not support the Valve machine in any capacity.

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The new free Steam game is a retro-style RPG with horror elements from solo developer Kane Carter and publisher Clickteam, aka Popgoes Arcade, a Five Nights at Freddy’s experience. This official spin-off game normally costs $5 on Steam and has players battle corrupt animals in the forest and amass a collection of valuable items and abilities, all to save the world, twice. As a spin-off, it has familiar characters for those familiar with the series, but you don’t need any background knowledge of Five Nights at Freddy’s to play it or enjoy it. That said, be prepared for Five Nights at Freddy’s scares.

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96% Approval Rating With Steam Users

Of course, the limited-time free Steam game normally only costs $5, which likely helps with its positive review score. That said, with no Metacritic score, these user reviews are our only insight into the game’s quality.

“This game is absolutely incredible, and is my favorite Five Nights at Freddy’s game,” reads the most popular user review for the game. Another adds: “A pixel art retro RPG spinoff of a horror franchise that’s every bit as cool as it sounds.”

Most of the reviews are naturally from fans of the series, so take them with a grain of salt if you are not a fan of the horror series, but there are positive reviews from non-fans of the series as well.

“This is the only FNAF-related media that I genuinely love. I am not a FNAF fan, but unlike other games in the franchise, this is an actual game, and it’s actually good. Very well-made, and it impressed me a lot.”

While you may expect the PC game to be short, given that it is only normally $5, it’s not. It takes about five to eight hours to beat, but offers between 15 and 20 hours for completionists.

As noted, this free Steam game offer is only available until Jun 28 @ 2:00 pm. Until then, though, it is completely free to download and keep beyond this date. This is to say, this is not a free demo or a free trial; it is a full free game download with no requirements to be met other than to have a Steam account.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.