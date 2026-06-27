GTA 6 Confirms Return of San Andreas Feature

GTA 6 has confirmed the return of a feature Grand Theft Auto fans haven’t properly seen in a single-player GTA game since GTA: San Andreas. In different iterations, the feature in question has featured in other Grand Theft Auto games, but it is most synonymous with GTA: San Andreas, because it was only fully realized and expanded in GTA: San Andreas. That said, it sounds like it may be back in GTA 6, bigger than ever, and this may have something to do with the popularization of the Forza Horizon series since the last Grand Theft Auto game was released by Rockstar Games over a decade ago.

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Rockstar Games has, more specifically, confirmed that there will be some type of barn find mechanic in GTA 6. To this end, in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, PS5 and Xbox Series X players will be able to build a “classic car collection” by tracking down unique classic cars that are either abandoned to time or works-in-progress with the aim of restoring them or finishing them. There is even a whole character dedicated to these missions, called Wyman, an eccentric collector and fixer.

History of This Feature in GTA Games

In the 2020s, when you hear this feature, you may first think of the Forza Horizon series, which isn’t the first or only series to have this feature, but has popularized it in the modern era. The idea has been around for a long time, though. To this end, this idea was introduced in GTA 3, which put hidden vehicles around the map for players to find. This continued in Vice City, but wasn’t fully realized as a concept until GTA: San Andreas. And then Rockstar Games began to abandon the idea, scaling it dramatically back in GTA 4 and not really bringing it back with GTA 5. And unlike all games before it, GTA 6 is going to let players restore these vehicles, a pillar of the “barn find” gameplay loop popularized by Forza Horizon.

It sounds like this is going to be a major set of side missions in the game, considering there is a unique character for it and considering it’s one of the first things about the gameplay that Rockstar Games has highlighted. And as you would expect, car people are excited.

“As a car-guy, I’m so hyped up that the ‘barn find’ thing will be in the game! We could find and restore some old classics, that’s absolutely insane,” writes one GTA 6 fan.

A second GTA fan adds: “Awesome, always wanted more car-acquiring-based tasks, the game is called GTA after all, not bank heist.” A third further adds: “I’m a car guy myself and can’t wait to do these. I’m curious to know how involved it’ll be.”

As this third comment notes, finer details on how robust this content will be remain to be seen. Will it simply be about tracking down cars? Probably not. There will almost certainly be entirely unique missions built around these finds.

All of that said, and as always, don’t forget to drop into the comment section or the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum with your thoughts.