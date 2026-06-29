Nintendo Switch 2 Report Gives Update on The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wind Waker Remasters

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has given an update on the long-rumored Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker remasters. Rumors of these two remasters date all the way back to 2018, near the start of the Nintendo Switch 2 generation, and span several sources. Yet, it’s 2026, and there is still no sign these remasters even exist, let alone are on the horizon. Of course, it’s possible the remasters are done, finished around 2021 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and are now simply being saved for a rainy day. In fact, some rumors have suggested just that. Whatever the case, we have a new report, and it’s good news for fans of Twilight Princess and bad news for fans of The Wind Waker.

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The new report comes the way of Nash Weedle, a prominent and fairly reliable Nintendo insider. According to the insider, he went a long time without hearing about a remaster of Twilight Princess, but recently this changed, and now he’s under the impression it may finally happen. What he’s not heard in a long time is anything on Wind Waker, which has left him with the impression it is in some type of development limbo. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There is no word on when this Twilight Princess remaster will be revealed, let alone released. However, we may be able to figure this out using context and previous rumors.

Twilight Princes Remastered Coming in 2028?

Six years separated the release of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, which puts the next mainline game in 2029. So, as a result, Nintendo has two years to get something out for fans. In 2027, there is reportedly a new 2D Zelda game coming. So that would plug that hole, but what about 2028? Well, what if a remaster of Twilight Princess is planned for 2028? Of course, this is just speculation, and it’s worth noting that Nintendo doesn’t need to release a new Zelda game every year. Sometimes it doesn’t, but it often does.

For those unfamiliar with The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, it was released in 2006 for the Wii, and the GameCube. And until Breath of the Wild in 2017, it was the best-selling game in the franchise. To this end, it is one of the biggest games in the franchise, to date, and one of the best, as evidenced by its 96 on Metacritic. A remaster of it makes sense for the simple reason that it would sell really well; however, it did notably already get a remaster in 2016 via the Wii U. Many just forget this because many forget the Wii U in general.

The Wind Waker, meanwhile, was released in 2002 for the GameCube, and like its successor, also boasts a 96 on Metacritic. And it also got a remaster in 2013 via the Wii U. While its 96 may not suggest as much, it’s actually a tiny bit divisive in the fan base for its more cartoonish art design. Incidentally, this often keeps it out of the conversation for best game in the series for many, but for some, it’s a personal favorite for this same reason.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.