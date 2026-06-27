PS Plus Users Say New Free Game “Is One of the Best Games I’ver Ever Played”

PlayStation Plus subscribers across the Extra and Premium tiers are calling a recent free game “one of the best games” they have ever played. The PS4 and PS5 game is now available to Essential subscribers, at least not for free. How long it will be available via the Extra and Premium tiers remains to be seen, but so far, users of the Sony subscription service are enjoying the free download.

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Over the last month or so — basically since the game was added to PS Plus — the most recurring post on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page is about a 2023 action-adventure from Dimfrost Studio and publisher Merge Games, aka Bramble: The Mountain King, one of the surprise hits of 2023. When it was released, it was to minimal fanfare and attention, but over the months, this changed as more discovered the game. Heck, even the Xbox boss at the time, Phil Spencer, recommended the game. Despite this, it’s still flown under the radar enough that it’s surprising PlayStation Plus subscribers three years later.

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“The indie game Bramble: The Mountain King was recently added to PlayStation Plus, and I beat the game just a few days ago… I’ve got to say, this is one of the best games I’ve ever played, easily in my top 25 games of all time,” reads a popular new post on the PS Plus Reddit page.

As you would expect, the comments are filled with similar praise for the game, which is not surprising considering it seems everyone on the Reddit page loves the game.

“I was surprised how emotional it was,” reads one of these comments. “Loved it overall as a fan of Inside, Limbo, and the Little Nightmares games.”

Another comment adds: “Yes. This game surprised me. I played while my wife watched. She really enjoyed it, felt like reading a horror story book! 10/10.”

Of course, not everyone has loved the game, but this is partially because the “don’t sleep on it” tagline synonymous with the game has led many people to check it out who probably weren’t overly interested. If you’re a fan of this type of game, though, this is one of the best examples of the last few years.

Those who decide to check out the free PlayStation Plus game — which normally costs $30 on the PlayStation Store — should expect a runtime of about four to eight hours, depending on how much of a completionist playthrough the run is. Meanwhile, as some of the aforementioned comments point out, trophy hunters should be prepared for a difficult Platinum Trophy.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.