Mario Nintendo Switch Game Is $68 Off on eShop

A Mario game on Nintendo Switch is currently $68 off on the Nintendo eShop. There is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the Mario game, but it is playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility. That said, this deal — which is exclusive to the Nintendo eShop — is only available until July 9. After this, the 75% discount will expire, taking with the $68 in savings. As you may know, Nintendo never discounts its games by 75%, let alone its Mario games. This game is not a Nintendo game, but a Ubisoft game, which is why it has such a hefty discount on the eShop.

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More specifically, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can grab Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris’ 2022 action-adventure strategy RPG, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. And not just the standard version of the game, but the Gold Edition. Normally, this version of the Nintendo Switch exclusive game costs $89.99 to the Nintendo eShop. With this discount, it is available for just $22.49. The Gold Edition costs this much because it comes with the game’s season pass, which includes three different DLC releases: The Tower of Doooom, The Last Spark Hunter, and Rayman in the Phantom Show. There is also additional story content featuring new heroes, quests, and battles, as well as the Galactic Prestige Collection.

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A Unique Mario Game and Nintendo Switch Exclusive

What makes Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope unique is that it’s a Mario game not made by Nintendo, but by Ubisoft. And it’s also a pretty unique genre for the series. For those who do not know, it is the sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. That said, you don’t need to have played the first game to play this, as they aren’t meaningfully connected. And both are very similar in quality, as evidenced by both having an 85 on Metacritic. Like its predecessor, it won Best Sim/Strategy Game at The Game Awards the year of its release, alongside a nomination for Best Family Game.

Those who check out the Nintendo Switch exclusive game should expect about 20 hours or so to mainline it. Add in side content, and this number is more like 30 to 35 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need roughly 45 hours with the Mario game.

As for the game itself, it follows a team of Mario. Luigi, Princess Peach, and their friends — which includes Rabbid versions of Mario characters — are on a galactic journey to save their Spark companions and defeat a malevolent entity in the process. The journey will see the crew explore planets throughout the galaxy and uncover mysterious secrets throughout it as well.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.