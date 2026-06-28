PlayStation Exclusive Officially Coming to Nintendo Swith 2 This September

A PlayStation console exclusive game is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this September, ending the game’s three-year PlayStation console exclusivity in the process. For those that do not know, a console exclusive game is a game that is only available on one console platform, but is also available on either PC or mobile phones, or both. In this case, the 2023 game, a fighting game, is available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

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Developer Arc System Works and publisher Cygames have, more specifically, announced that on September 17 they are releasing Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only. While PlayStation fans got the game across both console generations that is not the case here. Nintendo Switch users are set to be left out on the cold with this release. For those that do not know, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a part of, and a spin-off within, the Granblue Fantasy, a popular RPG series.

About the 2023 Game

For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a 2D fighting game that was released in 2023 to a decent reception. To this end, it earned an 81 on Metacritic and nominations for Best Fighting Game at both the D.I.C.E. Awards and The Game Awards. In other words, it proved to be a compelling fighting game for fighting game fans rather than just a fan service fighting game for Granblue Fantasy fans.

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And despite being three years old, it has an active playerbase, much of which has been playing for three years for, making it hard to jump into in 2026, or at least there is a steep learning curve. That said, not only does the game boast an active player base, but it’s still getting new content and support. To this end, this Nintendo Switch 2 version is releasing alongside a new DLC character and a substantial update to the game, Update 2.60. The latter includes a new stage, a new system mechanic, game adjustments, character adjustments, and new costumes.

There remains no word of the fighting game coming to Xbox, where it’s unlikely to have much of an audience, three years out. To this end, this Nintendo Switch 2 port may very well be the final port of the game. As for why a Nintendo Switch version has not been released, the aforementioned duo have never said. Presumably Nintendo thinks the more hardcore engaged audience that would be into this release has migrated from the Nintendo Switch to the Switch 2 already, which is a reasonable assumption.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.